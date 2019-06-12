JOB ALERT: Civil and Structural Engineering staff at McArdle Doyle in Dundalk

McArdle Doyle, an engineering practice based in Dundalk are currently seeking to recruit office based Civil and Structural Engineering staff to join their team on a range of projects in value from €3m to €30m.

Graduate Structural | Civil Engineers – Commercial | Residential | Petroleum Sector

Role Description:

Contributing to drawing and design packs on both civil and structural engineering projects.

Liaising with other members of the design and construction teams on a large range of projects.

Encouraged to develop your skills and progress your career within the consultancy.

Defined Career path with in house training and mentoring provided under the direction of a Senior Project Engineer.

Experience/Role Requirements:

Software skills to include AutoCAD 2D proficiency.

Relevant experience an advantage but not essential.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Salary:Negotiable

Structural | Civil Engineering Technicians – Commercial | Residential | Petroleum Sector

Role Description:

Responsibility for drawing and design duties on both civil and structural engineering projects.

Liaising with other members of the design and construction teams on a large range of projects.

Encouraged to develop your skills and progress your career within the consultancy.

Experience/Role Requirements:

A minimum 3 years’ experience working in a similar role within a design consultancy working on major civil and structural engineering projects.

Software skills to include AutoCAD 2D proficiency.

Relevant experience an advantage but not essential.

Experience in drainage, wastewater and pavement design.

Experience in structural design and detailing including structural concrete, steel, timber etc.

Ability to manage design from concept through Planning, Tender and Construction.

Knowledge of Planning and Regulatory Processes.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Salary: Negotiable.

Travel Expenses Package included.

Contract Duration: Permanent.

Please return CV’S to:

Post:

McArdle Doyle, Second Floor, Exchange Building, The Long Walk, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Email: ronnie@mcardledoyle.ie

Closing date for applications: Friday, June 14th, 2019