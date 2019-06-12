Louth lotto player lands €500,000 Euromillions Plus prize

A lucky EuroMillions player in Louth has woken up €500,000 richer after scooping the top prize in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw (Tuesday June 11).

The mega €138 million jackpot may have been won by a lucky EuroMillions player in the UK but the Irish certainly didn’t come away empty handed as a player from Co Louth matched all five numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw, as well as a player from Cork.

The winning ticket was sold in Dunnes Stores, Scotch Hall, Drogheda.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 22, 24, 31, 35 and 44.

The winning EuroMillions Plus ticket was sold in Drogheda, Co. Louth which is fast becoming one of the luckiest Lottery towns in Ireland.

A National Lottery spokesperson appealed for EuroMillions players in both counties to check their tickets and said: “What a week of winners we are having at the National Lottery. Only yesterday we gave away more than €11.2 million in prizes to three winners and now we have two more winners who get €500,000 each. We are encouraging all our EuroMillions players in Louth and Cork to check their tickets carefully this morning to see if you are half a million euro better off.”

“If you are one of the winners we advise you to sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe place and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444, and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to collect your prize”.

