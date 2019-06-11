Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday June 11 2019

The death has occurred of Declan Keenan of Ballynagassan, Dunleer, Co Louth

Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Declan, beloved husband of Ena (née Murphy) and loving father of Sarah and David.

Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, brother Sean, David's fiancee Louise, aunt and uncles, brother-in-law Peter, sisters-in-law Dympna and Lynne, nephew Colm, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer from 4pm until 9pm on Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday morning to Saint Finian's Church, Dillonstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Salterstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to I.C.U. Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

House private at all times

May he rest in peace