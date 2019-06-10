Deaths in Dundalk - Monday June 10 2019

The death has occurred of Sr Margaret Josephine BOYLE F.M.S.A of Mount Oliver Convent, Dundalk and late of Glencolmcllle, Co. Donegal

On June 8 2019, peacefully in the care of the loving and dedicated staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Pre-deceased by her sisters Mary Teresa and Sr. Immaculata R.S.M. and her brother John.

Sadly missed by her loving sisters Anna and Evelyn, all her nieces, nephews, her Franciscan Community and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the Convent Chapel on Monday 10th from 4.00pmFuneral Mass at 11.00am on Tuesday in Convent Chapel, followed by burial in the community cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T 042 9334240.

May she rest in peace