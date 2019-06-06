Dundalk

Power outage affecting 773 homes and businesses in Dundalk

Traffic lights also out of order

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Power outage affecting 773 homes and businesses in Dundalk

Lights out in Quay Street Dundalk (PIC: Darran Rafferty)

773 homes and businesses in Dundalk are without power this evening due to an ESB power outage.

Traffic lights are also out of order in the Quay Street area this evening, although it is not clear yet if it is due to the power outage.