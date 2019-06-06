Dundalk
Power outage affecting 773 homes and businesses in Dundalk
Traffic lights also out of order
Lights out in Quay Street Dundalk (PIC: Darran Rafferty)
773 homes and businesses in Dundalk are without power this evening due to an ESB power outage.
Traffic lights are also out of order in the Quay Street area this evening, although it is not clear yet if it is due to the power outage.
We have a fault in the #Coesroad #Dundalk area of #CoLouth. We are working to repair as quickly as possible . Updates on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY . Apologies for the inconvenience.— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) June 6, 2019
