Homeless figures continue to rise in Louth

163 people reported as homeless in Louth in April according to the Dept of Housing's April Homeless Report, released last week.

This is up seven from the previous high of 156 recorded at the beginning of the year and repeated in March.

The only counties in Ireland which reported higher numbers are Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Kildare.

The Homelessness Report, places Louth in the North East region along with Monaghan and Cavan.

Monaghan recorded four people as homeless, down from seven the previous month, and Cavan recorded eleven - up from ten in March.

18 families presented as homeless in the North East in February, down from 19 in March and 20 in February.