Top tips for exam success for Louth's Leaving and Junior Cert students

With both the Leaving and Junior Certificate exams set to begin next week, here are some top tips for students ahead of the big day.

Exam season can be a stressful and daunting time for students but with these tips you can learn to use your time effectively and be more prepared for your upcoming exams.

Plan - Before you even begin your revision, write up a plan including all the topics you would like to revise in your day.

This will help you to see what has been done at a glance and give you an idea of how much you have left to cover. This will help massively with your time management and make you feel more in control of your studies.

Set goals - Set yourself some goals in relation to how much revision you would like to get done in the day or week. Make a checklist and as you tick each section off you will feel a sense of accomplishment which will motivate you to keep going.

Keep your study space tidy - When the area you are trying to work in is cluttered, your mind will be too. Keep your space tidy and bright with plenty of sunlight to increase productivity and keep your spirits high.

Get outside - Be sure to have regular breaks and get outdoors for fresh air and plenty of exercise to revitalize your mind. If you can, try doing some revision outside for a change of scenery on a warm day to improve your mood and make the work more interesting.

Get family and friends involved - Try getting your family to quiz you on topics after you have studied them.

This is a very helpful method for revision as the information is much more likely to stick with you and you are able to identify your strengths and weaknesses. This method makes the work much more enjoyable which is important so you don't get burnt out.

Ask your teachers for help - If you are struggling with a concept or chapter make note of it and move on to the next section.

When back in school, ask your teacher to explain it to you once more and possibly set some questions from the topic for you to practice. Remember the teacher is there to help you and is a valuable resource for you.