Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday May 28 2019

The death has occurred of Carmel McMahon (McGavisk) (née O'Sullivan) of Orlynn Park, Lusk, Co. Dublin and formerly of Ardee, Co. Louth and Balbriggan, Co. Dublin

Predeceased by her late husband Liam McGavisk. Carmel passed away peacefully at her home after a short illness.

Sadly missed by her son Donal, daughters Deirdre and Patrice, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Karen, son-in-law Mark, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

House strictly private at all other times.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. MacCullin's Church, Lusk arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in S.S. Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Balbriggan.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Charlie McCabe of Bohernamoe, Ardee, Louth

On May 24, 2019, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Charlie, predeceased by his loving wife May, sons Sean and Padraic, will be sadly missed by his son Charles, daughters Maura, Freda and Bernadette, grand-children, great-grandchildren, sisters Greta and Ena, family friend Anne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Charlie will repose at his residence on Tuesday from 12 noon to 8pm.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to MS Ireland and Ardee Hospice Homecare

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ava Kelly of Cardistown, Ardee, Louth

On May 26 2019, aged 20 years, following a short illness. Ava will be sadly missed by her loving parents Audrey and Niall, her sister Hannah and brother Dan, grandparents Kate, Mary and Jimmy, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Ava will repose at her home on Tuesday from 2pm to 9pm and on Wednesday from 2pm to 9pm.

House private on Thursday morning please.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Tallanstown arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Oliver Plunketts Cemetery, Tallanstown.

May she rest in peace