Garda investigation after body found near M1 motorway

Gardai have launched a murder investigation after the discovery of a man's body in a burning car close to the M1 motorway near Junction 5 for Walshestown in north county Dublin.

Gardai were called to the scene just after midnight. It is being reported that the man had been shot several times.

The scene has been preserved and a technical examination will be carried out later today.

The body of the deceased man (in his 20s) has been removed from the scene to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for a full post mostem examination.

Gardai in Balbriggan are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.