Dundalk man scoops Irish Barber of the Year award

Dundalk barber Barry Kieran has scooped a top prize at this year's Irish Hairdressers Federation (IHF) awards.

Barry, who owns Signature Hair on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk, took home the award for IHF Barber of the Year 2019.

Taking to Facebook today, Barry expressed his delight at the win:

"So hard to believe (I'm) waking up today as IHF Barber of the Year 2019.

"A huge thanks to everyone who helped me throughout the last number of months prepping, it was all worth it in the end.

"Great being able to say a small local business from Dundalk takes home wins in this prestigious event within our industry."