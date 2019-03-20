ESB give update on broken electric car charge points in Dundalk and Carlingford

The ESB have given an update on the broken electric car charge points in Dundalk and Carlingford, which had been out of order for some time and were discussed at the most recent Dundalk Municipal District meeting.

When the Dundalk Democrat contacted the ESB for an update on the broken charge stations, the ESB responded with the following statement:

"The charger at St Alphonsus Road has been visited by our engineers and we are waiting for a replacement part to repair this unit. The charger at Carlingford has been rebooted by our engineers and is now back in service."

A real-time map showing the charge points in Louth and nationwide, including the status and availability of the charge points, is available on the ESB's website here.

Electric vehicles are said to offer an increasingly realistic solution to the challenge of reducing the transport sector’s greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the use of renewable energy in transport and reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.

An electric vehicle home charger grant was introduced in early 2018 to assist homeowners install an electric vehicle charge point on their property, as part of the government initiative to promote electric vehicles.

This scheme will provide a grant up to the value of €600 towards the purchase and installation of a home charger unit. The scheme is administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

SEAI is also offering grants of up to €5,000 for a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) or a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) purchased and registered in Ireland