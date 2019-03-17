Louth County Council visits Tourism Ireland in New York

Representatives of Louth County Council, who are in New York for the St Patrick’s Day period, met with senior executives from Tourism Ireland on Friday last. They were briefed on Tourism Ireland’s extensive promotional programme in the United States for 2019, which is in full swing right now.

“We were delighted to meet with the representatives of Louth County Council and to have the opportunity to brief them about the extensive promotional programme we are undertaking in the United States this year,” said Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America and Australia.

“In 2018, we welcomed a record 2 million North American visitors to the island of Ireland. Looking to the year ahead, we are confident that our strategy – combined with more airline seats than ever before from the US, as well as the strength and competitiveness of the vacation experience right around the island of Ireland – will deliver further growth.

“St Patrick’s Day traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season for us; our aim is to bring a smile to the faces of people everywhere and to convey the message that Ireland offers the warmest of welcomes and great fun, as well as wonderful scenery and heritage.

"We are using every opportunity to capitalise on Ireland’s heightened profile this week; the saturation coverage about Ireland at this time of year – across the airwaves, in newspapers and digital media – is an invaluable boost for our overall tourism marketing drive in 2019.”

Over the coming days, Tourism Ireland will participate in and promote the island of Ireland at a range of St Patrick’s Day events across the United States. Numerous landmarks will participate in Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative to celebrate St Patrick and Ireland – including the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, the famous ‘Welcome’ sign in Las Vegas, City Hall in Boston and the spectacular Niagara Falls.