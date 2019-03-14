Less than one third of house buyers in Dundalk in 2018 were first time buyers

Less than one third of the houses sold in Dundalk in the 12 months to January 2019 were bought by first time buyers according to the Residential Property Price Index, released today by the Central Statistics Office.

Almost half (48%) of house buyers in Dundalk last year were former owner-occupiers according to the CSO. This was followed by first time buyers who made up 32% (or almost a third) of the houses sales in Dundalk.

The remaining 20% of the houses bought in Dundalk last year were bought by non-occupiers.

The median(middle) price of houses sold in the 12 months to January 2019 was €209,000. This is lower than the median price for all counties which was €219,000.

Overall in Louth, the median price for houses sold and legally transferred(an execution) was €200,000. The average price was €205,827.

Sixty properties were sold and legally transferred in Louth in January 2019 - down from 90 a year earlier.