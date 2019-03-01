Gardai search site in north Louth as part of probe into dissident groups

According to Gardaí this morning they have carried out follow up searches at a site in Omeath, Co. Louth.

It is part of a follow up operation to that which was conducted on the 1st February, targeting Dissident Republican Groups, further searches were conducted at lands in an area close to Omeath, Co. Louth.

The operation involved Gardaí from the Louth Garda Division, Special Detective Unit and from Special Tactics & Operations Command.

During the operation, Gardaí recovered a quantity of explosives, two firearms and a sizable quantity of ammunition of various calibres. An Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit of the Irish Defence Forces later visited the site and some of the material was later destroyed by a controlled explosion.

Investigations are ongoing and for operational reasons there will be no further comment.