Dundalk company named best small business in Ireland

Dundalk company Radio Systems PetSafe Europe has won the Best Small Workplace in Ireland 2019 in the Irish Times Best Workplaces in Ireland poll.

The local company, which has offices overlooking Market Square Dundalk, specialises in innovative companion pet and sport and hunting products.

This is the third year Petsafe has appeared in the Irish Times poll and the second time they have been crowned the Best Small Workplace in Ireland.

Also on the list of Best Small Workplaces in Ireland was ESRI Ireland, JTI Ireland LTD, Collins McNicholas, Cadence and Mars Ireland.