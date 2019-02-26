Dundalk's Amy smashes Irish female boxing records with 17th Irish win

Local boxing champion Amy Broadhurst won her 17th Irish boxing title at the National Stadium last Saturday night (February 23), smashing all previous records made by female boxers in Ireland, including one of her heroes Katie Taylor.

The 21-year-old boxing prodigy, who hails from Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, beat Kildare’s Moira McElligot in a unanimous decision in the elite 64kg final.

Speaking after her win Amy said: “I'm glad I won. I didn't put in the best performance I could have but I still got the win.”

Amy says she had plenty of support from members of Dun Dealgan Boxing Club and her friends at the ringside and on social media afterward. Also amongst Amy biggest supporters are Grandad, and her dad and coach, Tony Broadhurst.

The proud dad took to Facebook to say: “Well what more can I say about this young lady Amy Canelo Broadhurst, 2019 Irish under 22 champion, Swedish boxing girl champion and now Irish Elite champion, that's a remarkable 17th Irish boxing title won tonight by Amy. Wow, what an achievement! Well done the real deal Baby Canelo.”

Amy has also crowned Dundalk's All-Time Great in a hugely popular Dundalk Democrat poll which ended last week.

Reacting to her win at the time the local boxer said: “What an amazing achievement for me overcoming names like Jimmy Magee, Rob Kearney, and Barry Kehoe. Thank you to everyone who voted. It'll take a while to sink in!”

The Dundalk boxing champ, who is now a 17 time Irish Champion, Elite English Champion, four-time European Champion and European Silver medalist 2014, now has her sights set on defending her title at the upcoming U22’s European Championships taking place in Russia from March 4 to March 18. Amy is currently raising funds for the Russia trip via an online fundraiser.

I'm heading away to Russia on Monday and am heading to Dublin today to do some training. Go Fund Me: “I've had brilliant support for the Go Fund Me page so far. I think since I won the World Championships my profile has really grown and people are really starting to get behind me."

Speaking of why she had to raise her own money to attend the upcoming U22’s European Championships taking place in Russia from March 4 to March 18 Amy said:

“There are different rules for females in boxing. In men's boxing, if you win a medal in any international tournament, you will receive funding, but in women's boxing, only the number one winner gets funding. So for that reason, I didn't get any funding this year. Luckily enough local business CTI solutions provide financial help with whatever events I have coming up. They're a massive help."

Amy, who will be heading to Dublin to train ahead of the European Championships next week says she'll be heading on the trip solo.

Broadhurst explains: "This is the first time I'll be heading off on my own. My parents won't be coming to Russia."

Hopefully, Amy will have plenty to celebrate this month - her 22nd birthday is coming up on St. Patrick's Day and she hopes to be wearing her sixth European medal when she lands back on Irish soil on March 19.

www.gofundme.com/sponsor-amy-for-u22-europeans-in-russia