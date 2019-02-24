Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday February 24 2019

The death has occurred of Bernadette Rice (née Quigley) of Barrack St, and formerly of Quay St, Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday February 23 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Joseph and grand-daughter Laura, Bernadette will be sadly missed by her sons Brendan and Aidan, daughters Mary and Grainne, sons-in-law Aubrey and Gerry, daughters-in-law Mary and Tricia, grandchildren Gerard, Daniel, Emmett, Garreth, Andrew, Cara, Clare, Michael, Katie and Thomas, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence, Barrack Street, from Saturday evening 6pm to 9pm and Sunday 11am to 8pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot(via) Quay Street to Saint Joseph' s Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Briege Mc Ardle (née Kerley) of “Hawthorn” Dublin Road., Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully at home on February 22, 2019. Briege, much loved wife of Dermie and dear mother of Jarlath, Patricia, Therese, Dermot, and nana of Therese, Mark, Paul, Orla, Conor, Jaxon, Amy, and Grace.

Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Tom Jones, and Joe Mc Gowan, Dermot’s partner Claire, brother Gerard, sisters Mary and Bernadette, nephews, nieces, relatives and carers and many many friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday. House private at all other times.

Removal on Sunday afternoon to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eamon Bennett of Balregan, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth / Mullaghbawn, Armagh



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee McNamee), treasured father of Anthony, Fiona and the late Eamon, adored grandad of Aidan, Callum, Ronan and Ava and dear brother of Gene, Joey, Michael, Oliver and the late Sheila and Ann.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, grandchildren, brothers, son-in-law Ciarán, daughter-in-law Jennifer, sister-in-law Anne Mandeville, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 12 noon on Sunday and Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am, to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Tuesday, please.

May he rest in peace



