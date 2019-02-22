REVEALED: Winner of Dundalk All Time Great title!

Over the past four weeks, we have run a series of head-to-head polls to find out who the people of Dundalk believe is the town's All Time Great.

We've had some ferocious battles, with many great candidates going close, however, last week we whittled it down to two stand out local greats - Amy Broadhurst and Barry Kehoe.

Over the last seven days the voting has been constant and we received huge numbers through our website.

But, there has to be one winner to claim the accolade.

And after another tight poll, the person that has become Dundalk's All Time Great, as voted for by the readers of the Dundalk Democrat, is:

*** Amy Broadhurst! ***

Congratulations Amy!

The local boxing supremo landed 57 percent of the vote in the end, to claim the title!

The Democrat will be presenting Amy with a framed certificate to commemorate her win as Dundalk's All Time Great.

Amy is a 15 time Irish Boxing Champion, an Elite English Champion, 4 time European Champion, is a European Silver medalist 2014 and is currently in training for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

So that's it folks. Many thanks to all of you that voted throughout the competition and thanks for reading the Dundalk Democrat.

Many thanks also to our sponsors DNG Duffy, Four Seasons Hotel & Spa Carlingford, National Tile Ltd, Cusken LTD, County Museum Dundalk and Niall Clarke Oils.