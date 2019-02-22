Independent Hugh Conlon to run in Mid Louth Electoral area

Independent candidate Hugh D Conlon has put himself forward for the upcoming local elections on May 24.

The Dunleer man will be running for a seat in the Mid Louth Electoral Area.

According to Mr Conlon, housing will be a major part of his campaign.

“The slowness at Government level is astounding when it comes to Social Housing,” he said in a statement to The Democrat.

“Also, locally since 2014 Louth Co. Council have been deplorably bad when it comes to the maintenance of existing Housing Stock.”

He added: “For some strange reason or other the Council are refusing to tackle the 90 Council Houses presently boarded up in Louth, all of these houses belong to the Taxpayer and it is scandalous to allow this to continue.

“The Council are great at telling us what can't be done or how their hands are tied by Government in relation to funding, instead of finding innovative ways to get things done.”

He continued: “The Council should have their very own" Maintenance and Repair Team" exclusively dealing with these boarded up houses, providing homes for those in need and generating a much needed rental income for the Council Coffers.

“In lots of cases a few weeks work is all that it would take to have these houses up and running and ready for rental again.

“The larger Housing Estate Schemes such as Dunleer should commence without further delay.”

Mr Conlon has fought five local elections in total in the past -winning three and losing two.

He is a member of the Mid Louth Joint Policing Committee since 2010 and also currently on the Public Participation Network in the Area.