Dundalk cllr voices concern over 'putrid' smelling fertiliser

Dundalk cllr Tomás Sharkey voiced his concern this afternoon regarding the treatment of manure and its impact on the local community.

The Sinn Féin cllr shared his views following reports that alleged animal waste is being stockpiled in a field in the Knockbridge/Haggardstown area.

Cllr Sharkey said:

"I visited the site. The waste had been left for days without being turned into the sod. The smell was putrid. Neighbours are fearful for their health and the integrity of their wells.

"This particular site is very close to the Fane river. I am asking that farmers spread and turn fertilizer into the sod quickly. Thus will mimimise odours and run off."