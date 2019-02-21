Norbrook have several vacancies for talented individuals

Are you up for a challenge? Do you have a continuous improvement mindset? Do you want to work in a growing industry and enhance animal health? Want to be part of a global team where you can develop yourself and your team and make a real difference?

You will have the opportunity to meet with senior managers, chat to employees, submit your application, and have an initial interview. You will learn more about the range of career opportunities available and what it’s like to work in Norbrook. You will also hear about our multi-million pound infrastructure investment, our range of products, and our exciting plans for the future.

Whether you’re looking for your first job or are an experienced individual, why not come along and see for yourself how you can take the next step in your career with us in Norbrook.

We have several vacancies for talented individuals to join our team to support our business strategy

Current vacancies include:

Manufacturing & Supply Chain: Site Manufacturing Lead, Production Managers, Manufacturing Supervisors; Production Operatives; Maintenance Technicians; Maintenance Electrician; Engineering Team Lead; Demand Planners & Buyers.

Quality & Scientific: Analytical Chemists; Validations Analysts; Project Managers.

Check out our website for full list of vacancies: www.norbrook.com/careers