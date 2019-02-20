Dundalk Soup Kitchen due to open its doors this weekend

Dundalk Soup Kitchen is finally due to open its doors this weekend after a three-month delay as the charity waited for ESB crews to hook up the premises.

Owner Mark O'Neill, who also runs soup kitchens in Navan, Drogheda, and Balbriggan, told the Democrat: "We had the ESB in today after a few delays with getting supplies hooked up. We have our machines and fridges all hooked up now. So we'll be in there tomorrow cleaning the place out and hope to have it open this Friday or Saturday. We're gearing up to open on Friday."

Mark also added that whilst the premises was marred by delays he has been busy delivering food parcels to families across Dundalk since late December.

The Soup Kitchen, which is located at 18 Bridge Street, will serve free meals between the hours of 9am to 4pm Mondays to Saturdays and from 10am to 3pm on Sundays and also provide a free food parcel to locals who are struggling to make ends meet.

The owner, Mark can be contacted on 085 88111122 if you are in need of a food parcel or if you would like to volunteer with the soup kitchen.

ESB crews installing electricity at the Soup Kitchen on Bridge Street today

PIC: NIALL MCEVOY

Speaking to the Democrat last December Mark explained: "Everyone is welcome. Some people don't understand that our service is completely free, you don't need to pay a cent to come into us. That's the message we're trying to get across.

“We want to give people the full restaurant experience so that people can keep that piece of dignity intact. A few years ago the person might have enjoyed going out to a restaurant and ordering food but they might not have the funds now. You don't have to have anything in your pocket to dine with us.”

He added: "In the mornings, up to about 12pm, we serve a full Irish breakfast, cereals, a boiled egg, and toast - whatever people ask for we can make it. In the afternoons we serve up a choice of dinners - everything from chicken breast, cottage pie, lasagne to fish and chips. People are also welcome to call in for an evening coffee and sandwiches. We will accommodate people whatever time they come in."

