LOUTH WEATHER: 'Exceptionally mild' weather in store

Due to the movement of a band of high pressure originating from the Azores and the west coast of Africa, Louth Weather is predicting "exceptionally mild" weather this week.

In a Facebook update today, Louth weather explained the background to this prediction.

"The battle between high pressure over Europe and the usual Atlantic airflow continues this week. By and large the high pressure just pips it, with most of the rain and strong winds being blocked west of Ireland.

"However there will be the occasional breakthrough from the west ( Tuesday). Being on the dividing line between these two airmasses means we'll see quite windy conditions this week, but as they originate down towards The Azores and the west coast of Africa, it will be exceptionally mild.

"Expect the unusual sound of lawnmowers in February by the weekend!"