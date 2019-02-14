Irish Water confirm there are no planned road closures in Dundalk for Muirhevnamor works

Irish Water have confirmed this afternoon that there are no planned road closures associated with the major works beginning in Muirhevnamor in Dundalk tomorrow Friday February 15.

The Dundalk Democrat contacted Irish Water today to find out if there are any planned road closures associated with the work to replace 2.7 km of ageing water mains with high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said the following:

"The new water mains will be laid in the public road/path to the front of the properties in Muirhevnamor.

"The new service connections will be laid between the new water mains and the boundary of each property.

"There are no planned road closures associated to this project. All works will be completed within the housing estate.

"The community to benefit from the network improvements in Muirhevnamor have been directly notified about the commencement of works and given information regarding the need and benefits of the project.

"Any planned disruption to the water supply to facilitate the works will be directly notified to each property in the community with 48 hours notice.

"The completion of this project will provide the community with improved security of water supply for the future."

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by GMC Utilities Group and are expected to be completed by mid-April.