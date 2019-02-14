Major works to replace 2.7km of water mains in Dundalk

Irish Water have announced that they are commencing works to replace ageing water mains to improve security of supply, reduce leakage, and improve water quality in Muirhevnamor, Dundalk.

The programme to replace 2.7 km of ageing water mains with high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes is scheduled to commence on Friday 15, February. These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme.

Once complete, Irish Water say the benefits of the project will include a more reliable water supply for local customers on the public water supply in Muirevnamore. The works will result in reduced leakage on the network. Operational and maintenance costs will also be reduced as the network operation will require less maintenance.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work. The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by GMC Utilities Group and are expected to be completed by mid-April.

Irish Water has planned the works in short sections in order to limit impact on customers. Traffic management will be in place over the course of the works. Works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Commenting on the works, Derek Deignan, Regional Lead on the Leakage Reduction Programme said: "The replacement of problematic water mains in Muirhevnamore will improve security of supply for local residents and improve water quality.

"Replacing the existing water mains with new modern pipes will provide a long-term solution to ensure a safe and secure water supply is delivered to customers."

Residents in the areas of the works have been notified and customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.