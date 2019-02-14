Latest Property Price Index hints of a slight decrease in Dundalk house prices

House prices in Dundalk in December 2018 were almost €5,000 lower than a year earlier according to Central Statistics Office(CSO) figures released today.

The average house price for houses that were sold and legally transferred(termed as executions by the CSO) in Dundalk in December was €190,532. This is €4,738 lower than the average price of €195,270 recorded in December 2017.

The suggestion that house prices were lower in December than a year previously is strengthened when the median (or middle) price is considered. This figure is useful as it looks at the very middle price in the range of houses sold, meaning it allows for outlying very high or very low prices.

The median house price in Dundalk in December was €185,000. This is €6,250 lower than the median price 12 months earlier, when it was €191,250.

Looking at Louth overall however, the average house price in December was €35,269 higher than the year before, with the median price €31,863 higher than December 2017.

This may be due to the increase in house prices in Drogheda, where the average house price for houses legally transferred in December was €262,046 - €38,944 higher than 12 months earlier. The median price was also €36,000 higher than the year before.