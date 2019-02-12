Dundalk man Seamus Ludlow's case highlighted at European Parliament

The case of murdered Dundalk man Seamus Ludlow was highlighted in the European Parliament last week by Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú as he joined members of the Time for Truth delegation hosted by Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson.

Cllr Ó Murchú was joined by Mr Ludlow’s nephew, Jimmy Fox, and around 25 members of other families whose loved ones were killed directly by British forces and through collusion with loyalists.

The Time for Truth campaign is seeking to garner support from Europe to put pressure on the British government to adhere to previously made promises to fund inquests and carry out investigations into these controversial deaths. The delegation also want the Dublin government to play a more “robust role than it has done to date”.

The delegation in Brussels met MEPS from across Europe including Britain and Ireland. The MEPs represented various political groupings in the European Parliament and the meeting also included representatives of the 6 County Executive and the Dublin government.

Cllr Ó Murchú said: “We heard very moving and powerful testimony from families who had lost loved ones, including from Jimmy Fox.

“In Louth, there are two cases – that of Mr Ludlow in 1976 and that of the Dundalk bombing of 1975 where members of the so-called British security forces carried out murders of Irish citizens in this State.

“Jimmy pointed out the pain caused to the Ludlow family was only compounded by the failure to properly investigate the murder and the lies that were peddled about Mr Ludlow in the wake of his death which included the entirely wrong assertion that he was killed by the IRA because he was an informer.

“To date, there has been repeated failure by the government to properly address the issues raised by the Ludlow family and that policy continues with the current administration, even to the point where the recommendations, made by a previous inquiry, have still not been implemented.

“Now, the family has been forced to go through a complex, legal process in an effort to get to the truth.

“ The Ludlows continue to suffer the consequences of this murder 43 years after it happened.”