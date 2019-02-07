Increase in number of people under 25 signing on in Dundalk

While the number of people signing on the Live Register in Dundalk has decreased in the past 12 months, the number of people under the age of 25 has increased slightly in Dundalk over the past month. This is according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today.

440 people under the age of 25 signed on the Live register in Dundalk in January 2019, 24 more than December 2018. It should be noted however, that this is still lower than 12 months previously, when 523 people under 25 years of age signed on in Dundalk.

Overall in Dundalk, 435 fewer people in Dundalk were signing on in Dundalk in January 2019 than January 2018. This represents a 10.7% decrease.

On a monthly basis, 27 fewer people signed on in January than a month earlier.

Drogheda also saw an increase in the number of young people signing on in January, when 38 more people under 25 were signing on than a month earlier.

With the number of people 25 years and over signing on in Dundalk and Drogheda continuing to decrease on both a monthly and annual basis, it could suggest that an added focus might be necessary on younger people signing on in Louth.