Adams raises intimidation of families by drug gangs with Gardaí in Dundalk

Louth TD Gerry Adams and Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú recently met with senior Gardaí in Dundalk Garda Station.

During this meeting which took place toward the end of January, the Sinn Féin representatives raised the issue of persistent intimidation of families by drug dealing criminals.

Deputy Adams said:

“The scourge of drugs in our communities cannot be underestimated.

“Local Gardaí are doing their best with inadequate resources to bring drug pushers to justice and they are having good success both in terms of drug seizures and in the arrest of many individuals who are involved in drug dealing and the associated criminality that goes with it.

“But if we are to really deal with this problem the Government and the Minister for Justice must properly resource An Garda Síochána as the lead agency against drugs and drug dealers.

“The people who use drugs recreationally are as much a part of the problem as those who are in active addiction.

“To feed their social habit a warren of criminal activity takes place.

“And at the hard end of all this are families who are being extorted out of thousands of euro by ruthless individuals in a protection racket or face their home being attacked.

“There is a need for a well-resourced, holistic multi-agency approach bringing together all of the stake-holders in the state, community and voluntary sectors to tackle the scourge of drugs and its associated health and criminal issues.

"I have written to the Justice Minister to increase the current budget and resources available to An Garda Síochána for Louth.”

Councillor Ó Murchú added,

“I welcome the fact that there is now an operational drugs unit in Louth with three additional staff for Dundalk and five for Drogheda.

“I hope that people will work with local gardaí to help remove criminal drug dealers from our community.”