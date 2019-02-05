Dundalk woman leading charge to save RTE's Radio One LW 252 service in UK

Dundalk woman Margaret Golden is one of a group of ex-pats living in England who is leading the charge to save RTE's Radio One LW 252 service, which has been threatened with closure since 2014.

The Radio One service to London / South East England has been cut back in recent times.

According to fellow group member Enda O'Kane, this impacts commuters and older ex-pats living in England and their ability to hear opinions and commentary on Brexit.

"Since the foundation of this state RTE radio has been available across the UK."

Enda says that at this crucial pre-Brexit moment retaining the service is vital.

"RTE must allow UK listeners to again hear our viewpoint by resuming full power at this critical moment."