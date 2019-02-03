Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday February 3 2019

The death has occurred of Rodney McDowell of Greenore, Louth / Portnoo, Donegal / Sutton, Dublin / Belfast, Antrim





On January 31 2019, peacefully at Carlingford Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Gillian, dearly loved father of Andrew and Sophie and stepfather of Nigel, Malcolm and Madeline.

He will be sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Victoria Sharon, Yoko, and his son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Calum, Aaron, Robert, Archie, Ian, Caroline, Medbh and Aislinn and all his family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, on Sunday from 3pm until 5pm.

Funeral Service on Monday at 10.30 in St. Mary’s Church, Ballymascanlon followed by private Cremation.

Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ALONE.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jimmy Corr Lurgangreen, Dublin Road, Dromiskin and formerly of Boughkeel, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan



Peacefully in the wonderful care of Castleross Nursing Home, February 1 2019. Jimmy, beloved husband of the late Teresa (nee Hoey) and dear brother of Vera Doyle, Nora Mc Ardle, Kathleen Lytham.

Deeply regretted by his sisters, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Castleross Nursing Home from 2pm to 8pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning to St. Peter’s Church, Dromiskin, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie Woods (née Kieran) of Christianstown, Readypenny, Dundalk, Co Louth



Peacefully after a short illness in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her husband Johnny, daughter Olivia, sisters Kathleen , Rose, Baby and brother Frank.

Deeply regretted by her sons Brendan, Thomas and Sean, daughters Patricia, Anne, Josie, Sinèad and Edel, brother Peadar, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence today, Saturday, from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm and tomorrow, Sunday, from 11.00 am to 9.00 pm.

Removal on Monday at 1.00 pm to St. Michael's Church, Darver, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30 pm. Burial afterwards in Darver Cemetery.

House private on Monday for removal.

Family flowers only. Donation, if desired to Ardee Day Care Centre.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa Durnin (née Hearty) of 199 Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully at home (In nanny’s house) surrounded by her loving family and her wonderful carer Siobhán.

Deeply missed by her loving husband Syl, daughter Mary, son Ken, grandchildren Mark, Jenny, Orla and Seán, great grand daughter Méabh, sisters Eileen and Mary, brother Robert, daughter-in-law Elaine, son-in law Fra, Mark’s wife Grace, together with Rory and Matt, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday between 4 o’clock and 8 o’clock. Removal on Monday afternoon at 12.30 (driving) to St. Nicholas Church, Dundalk arriving for Funeral Mass at 1 o’clock.

Thereafter driving to Haggardstown Cemetery for burial.

House strictly private at all other times. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T 042 934240

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ebbie Conlon (née Burke) of Artoney, Louth Village, Louth

On February 2, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Ebbie beloved wife of the late Kevin and much loved mother of the late Kevin.

Ebbie will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Ann, son Michael, grandson Padhraic, granddaughter Caoimhe her husband Conor, great-grandson Michael, son-in-law Pat (McArdle), sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ebbie will repose at her daughter Ann (McArdle) residence, Mullavalley, Louth Village on Sunday February 3, from 3pm to 7pm.

House Private at all other times please.

Removal on Monday morning February 4, driving to the Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, Louth arriving for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers Only Please

Donations if desired to Palliative Care, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

May she rest in peace