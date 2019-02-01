Louth County Council issue tree and hedge cutting notice reminder to landowners

Louth County Council have issued a reminder to landowners today that hedge cutting and trimming should be carried out on hedges adjacent to public roads.

The Council issued the reminder, saying that the topping and facing of all roadside hedges and trees is the responsibility of the landowners and occupier.

The full details of the notice are as follows:

ROADS ACT 1993 Section 70

Roadside trees and hedges

The above Act obliges landowners/occupiers to remove dangerous trees on their land. All landowners and occupiers are reminded that hedge cutting and trimming should be carried out on hedges adjacent to public roads. In particular the topping and facing of all roadside hedges and trees is the responsibility of the landowners and occupier.

These works are to be carried out between the 1st September and 28th February each year so as to comply with the Wildlife Acts of 1976 and 2000.

Failure to comply with these obligations is an offence liable to prosecution. For further information, please contact Louth County Council Operation Section.





