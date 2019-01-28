WEATHER WARNING: Status yellow snow-ice warning issued for Louth

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow snow-ice warning for Louth that is set to run from tomorrow Tuesday January 29, through to Saturday February 2.

The weather warning reads as follows:

Very cold this week with scattered wintry showers, frequent across the southwest, west and north. Some accumulations of snow are expected. There will be widespread frost at night with icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

There is the possibility of a more significant spell of sleet/snow on Thursday.

This warning will be updated at 10am on Tuesday 29th January.

Valid: Tuesday 29 January 2019 06:00 to Saturday 02 February 2019 18:00