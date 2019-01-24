Dundalk athlete Patience Jumbo-Gula launches Irish life Health as an official sponsor to Athletics Ireland

Dundalk athlete Patience Jumbo-Gula was on hand with Olympian Thomas Barr to announce Irish life Health as an official as an official partner to Athletics Ireland.

Sprinting sensation Patience Jumbo-Gula knows all about running and running fast. The 17-year-old who is currently studying her Leaving Cert student in St Vincent's Dundalk and was ranked the Second fastest European U18 in the 100m in 2018. The Louth lady also was a member of the IAAF World U20 Championships Silver Women's 4 × 100 metres relay team.

Speaking at the launch Patience said:

“I have now started training with Daniel Kilgallon's group in Tallaght and come up to them twice a-week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

"I really like it because I've never trained with a group before and the group is all sprinters so it's really motivating. My main target this season is the European U20 Track and Field championships in Sweden this summer. I'm really motivated for this year after the relay last year because that was a team medal and I'd really love to win an individual medal.”

She added: “I love athletics because you make new friends and it's a great learning experience. Not every race is going to go as you plan but you learn what you're good at and not good at. My dad brings me everywhere to train and he always says ‘every disappointment is a blessing and you learn' which is so true.”

Olympian Thomas Barr and Brand Ambassador for Irish Life Health since 2016, said:

“Children acquiring the basic movement skills has such a long-term positive impact on their health. Athletics is an ideal sport for developing these skills, providing an ideal foundation for a lifetime of movement and activity.”

In addition to increased chances of being active throughout life, there is strong research showing that better fundamental movement skills in children result in better long-term body weight, and better cardiorespiratory and musculoskeletal fitness.