Garda Commissioner dismisses reports that 600 gardaí are being moved to border area

Commissioner Drew Harris speaking at Garda Headquarters this morning said "Reports of 600 Gardaí to be moved to the border are entirely incorrect.

The Garda press office issued that statement from the Garda Commissioner this morning, following the reports in the media that suggested 600 gardaí would be moved to the border as a result of Brexit.

"I have not discussed this matter neither have I considered this proposal", said the commissioner/

"The increasing deployment of Gardaí to all policing regions including the Northern Region is commensurate with a growing organisation.

"We continue to prepare for Brexit in line with Government Policy".