Vacant home in Louth being used as rubbish tip

Following several complaints from residents about a vacant house at Seaview, Ballygassan, Sinn Féin Councillor Pearse McGeough visited the area and said he was “appalled” at the sight that greeted him.

Cllr McGeough said: “I first contacted the Council last November about this particular vacant home and asked them to secure the property if they were not in a financial position to restore it and allocate it as a home.”

“I received further calls and decided to visit the house to see for myself and to say I was appalled is an understatement. This once beautiful, well maintained home is being used a nothing more than a personal landfill by people who don’t live too far away.

"You can see from the picture that the waste that has been dumped is everyday rubbish that decent people would put into their bins along with empty recyclable cans. These people should be held to account for that filth.”

Cllr McGeough has contacted the Council once again to get the house secured to prevent further damage and deterioration.

“There are currently 102 vacant homes that are owned by the Council and are awaiting works done to them to bring them up to standard so they can be allocated to people and families on the housing list", Cllr McGeogh said.

"We need funding from Central Government in order to do this. In the meantime, it is a disgrace that we have 102 ‘voids’ while there are families with children living in B&Bs and hotels and people living on the streets.”