Local Cllr Mark Dearey reveals he will not run in next election

Local councillor Mark Dearey has revealed on his Twitter account this afternoon that he will not be running in the upcoming May local elections.

Mr Dearey has served as a councillor for 15 years and said it had been a "true honour to have served the people of the area."

Tributes poured in following his announcement. Fianna Fail TD Declan Breathnach said Mr Dearey always worked to make the area a "better place".

"You served your town and County well and if was always a pleasure working with your constructive no nonsense approach in the interests of making Louth and Dundalk a better place for all."

Fine Gael TD for Dublin West Noel Rock also praised Mr Dearey's work over the years.

"Sad to read this. Always thought you served your area and your party with distinction. Plus your venue is class. Wish you the very best with the future!"