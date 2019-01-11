Public meeting to take place regarding St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

A public meeting is being held next Thursday, January 17 at 7pm in the County Museum Dundalk to discuss the possibility of forming a committee to run the St Patrick’s Day Parade in 2019 and for future years.

All interested parties are invited to attend.

This meeting is being called in conjunction with Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and other interested parties.

If you would like to make a submission or attend please email StPatrickDundalk2019@gmail.com