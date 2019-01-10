Dundalk sees almost 11% annual decrease in Live Register

There were 445 fewer people signing on the Live Register in Dundalk in December 2018 than 12 months previously, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today. This represents a 10.9% decrease on December 2017.

On a monthly basis however, there has been a slight increase, with seven more people signing on in Dundalk in December than in November.

Ardee saw a 17.5% decrease on December 2017, with 186 fewer people signing on but saw a relatively high monthly increase – 46 more people signed on in Ardee in December than November, representing a 5.5% increase.

Overall in Louth there were 1,087 fewer people signing on in December 2018 than December 2017.

7,992 people signed on in Louth in December 2018, down from 9,079 in December 2017 – representing an annual decrease of 12%.

On a monthly basis in Louth, 168 more people were signing on in the county in December than November 2108, representing an increase of 2.1%.

On a national basis, 36,599 fewer people signed on in Ireland in December 2018 than December 2017 – an annual decrease of 15.5%.

The State also saw a monthly decrease of 1.4% on November 2018, with 3,000 fewer signing on.