Dundalk FC boss Stephen Kenny breaks silence on Republic of Ireland job links

Dundalk FC boss Stephen Kenny, speaking to The Democrat at a presentation at SOSAD in Dundalk today, has said that managing the Republic of Ireland would be the "ultimate honour".

Kenny added that he does not have a "PR strategy" in place in relation to the vacant position.

"I don't have PR strategy", he said, "I don't have a dream team. I think, ultimately I'm a football coach and I have great respect for all the players at Dundalk and for everyone connected to the club."

He continued: "I think managing your country is the ultimate honour. If you offered me the job of managing Real Madrid or Barcelona or Ireland, I would choose to manage Ireland, because it's the greatest honour you can have as an Irishman."

Kenny was speaking at the presentation of a painted portrait of his likeness, by local artist Jessie Branton, at SOSAD on Jocelyn Street in town today. The painting was given to Kenny as thanks for his continued support of SOSAD since he became Dundalk FC boss in 2012.