Live Register figures continue to fall in Dundalk

The fall in the number signing on the Live Register in Dundalk continues, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office last week.

505 fewer people signed on the Live Register in Dundalk in October 2018 than the same month last year.

This represents a 12% fall on October 2017. There are now 1116 fewer people signing on in Dundalk than there were for the same period in 2016 - almost a 24% drop in two years.

Ardee continues to see an even greater fall in the number signing on.

In October 2018, 831 were signing on in Ardee. This is 199 fewer than October 2017, representing a 19.3% fall. It is also 493 or 37.2% less than the number signing on in October 2016.

Louth County has also seen a continued fall in the numbers signing on, with 1208 fewer on the Live Register in October 2018 than the same time last year. This represents an annual fall of 13.2%.