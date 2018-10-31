MY DUNDALK LIFE: ‘It would be great to have Clanbrassil street pedestrianised’

Daniel is the owner of RockSalt Cafe in Blackrock. He returned to live in Maynooth in 2016 after seven years in the UK

What is your Favourite thing about Dundalk?

It’s home. I left Dundalk (Blackrock) straight after I finished my Leaving Cert in The Grammar.

I spent the past 11 years firstly in Limerick where I studied Business in Hospitality Management in Shannon College of Hotel Management before moving to the UK where I spent seven years working my way up the hospitality ladder.

I moved back to Ireland to Maynooth in 2016 to set up Shoda Market Café and its only this month that I have moved back to my home town opening up RockSalt Café in Blackrock.

It is brilliant to be back with friends and family close by and the people in Dundalk are simply the best.

What Would your Perfect Day in the local Area be?

I’ve a young family so it would certainly start with a good coffee and breakfast with my wife Roisin and son Jack at RockSalt of course… followed by a quick paddle in the sea with Jack.

Spin into town to meet some of the lads and check out a different coffee scene with them.

If Dundalk are playing it would be up to Oriel to watch the match.

Having been in the hotels and restaurants for so long I’m a big foodie so dinner in either the Market Bar or Atumi followed by a pint in the Neptune in Blackrock would be my ideal day.

What Would you like to change about Dundalk?

I don’t know about change but I would love to see a bit more of a buzz around the town in the evening, it would be great to have a street like Clanbrassil street pedestrianised.

It would certainly attract more people into town in the evenings like you would see in the likes of Kilkenny, Galway even Maynooth.

What plans do you have for the rest of the year?

We are only really getting started in RockSalt and have a lot more to do.

We will be launching a couple of theme evenings and Christmas party evenings in December along with a menu take away offering.

While continuing to work with Conor our Head Chef at creating new and unique dishes with the best locally source produce available.

How would you describe Dundalk People?

Always up for a laugh and great to be around.

Since I’ve been back I have seen great support and pride for what we are doing in RockSalt.

What will RockSalt bring to Dundalk & Blackrock?

Since we opened in August the support has been amazing, people really love what we are bringing to the area as it hasn’t been seen before.

We are trying to create a unique lifestyle café for all tastes and preferences to enjoy.

Serving great tasting locally sourced produce with friendly service.

The atmosphere in Rocksalt on a sunny day in Blackrock is incredible, it’s great to see all generations passing through enjoying a coffee or a meal with friends and family.