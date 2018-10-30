UPDATE: Louth N53 closure between Hackballscross and Rassan begins tomorrow

The planned closure of the N53 between Hackballscross and Rassan is now to begin tomorrow, October 31 according to Louth County Council.

The section of the N52 is to close to facilitate major road reconstruction works.

Louth County Council announced a diversion route that will be in place for the duration of these works, when the road closure was first announced in August

It reads as follows:

West bound traffic (Dundalk to Castleblaney): From Hackballscross (junction of N53 with LP-31250) travel southeast along the N53 to junction 17 on the M1 Motorway.

"Enter the M1 Motorway and travel south, exiting at Junction 16, enter the N52 (Dundalk to Ardee Road) and continue southwest into Ardee.

"Turn right off the Dundalk Road roundabout onto the N33, entering the N2 at the Carrickmacross Road roundabout and continue in a north-westerly direction to Castleblaney via Carrickmacross.

"Enter the N53 in Castleblaney and continue southeast to the Northern Ireland/Rep Ireland border at Rassan."

"Eastbound- Above route in reverse."