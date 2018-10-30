Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday October 30 2018

The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan (née Loughran) formerly Brew's Hill, Navan, Meath / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons Andrew and Mark, daughter Catherine, grandchildren Arjun, Akshara, Matthew, Jodie, Jack, Thomas, Rosie and Milly, sisters Una and Elma, daughters-in-law Julie and Radhika, her relatives and dear friends. Predeceased by her husband Leslie and brother Francis.

House and funeral private please.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Peace Perfect Peace

The death has occurred of Detta Clavin (née Byrne) of Elm Park, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on October 29 2018. Detta beloved wife of the late Paddy and dear mother of Paul, Grainne, Bróna and Patrick, dear granny of Sarah Kate, Alannah, Lara, Molly, Grace and Clodagh and sister of Kay, Veronica, Noel, and the late Dan, John, and Colette.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Peter Boylan of Ballinteer, Dublin, formerly of Castlelummey, Dunleer

Unexpectedley in the Beacon Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by his wife Anne, sons Peter and John, daughters Margaret and Katherine, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Caroline, Katherine's partner Stee, his cherished grandchildren Brendan, Seán, Peter, Maggie, Jack, Ellen, Liam, Finlay, Tadhg, Kenzie and Shiva, his seven brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Tuesday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Ballyboden arriving at 11.20 am for 11.30 am Funeral Mass to Mosstown Cemetery, Co. Louth.

Family flowers only please

May he rest in peace.









