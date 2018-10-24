Dept moves to assure TAFC employees in Dundalk that lack of P45 will not delay payments

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection have said that employees who lost their jobs last Friday at The Authentic Food Company in Dundalk, will not have difficulties in accessing social welfare payments even though they have not yet received P45s.

The Dundalk Democrat contacted the Department yesterday and asked for confirmation workers will be able to make a social welfare claim this week without a P45. The department was also asked if these workers receive social welfare payments this week.

The Department's response was as follows:

"The Department is aware that the employees will not have received P45s yet, and can assure them that this will not pose any difficulties in accessing their social welfare payments.

"Some people have already made applications and have been authorised for payment. We expect most people to make their applications over the next few days and we aim to issue payments next week.

"Any person who has an urgent need for a payment this week should contact their local Intreo Centre as soon as possible to discuss their case"

Concerns were voiced yesterday by Unite, the trade union representing the majority of workers at the Authentic Food Company, that workers will have difficulties making social welfare claims and receive payments this week, as they have not yet been issued P45s by the company.

The union demanded that Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty issue a categorical statement assuring workers that they will receive their Social Protection entitlements on Friday.