'Dundalk workers treated shamefully' says Gerry Adams

Sinn Féin TD Gerry Adams this morning met with the liquidators appointed on Friday, in relation to the closure of the Authentic Food Company in Dundalk.

Mr. Adams also spoke to Enterprise Ireland and held a meeting with UNITE this afternoon.

The Louth TD, along with party colleague Imelda Munster, will be raising this issue later this afternoon in the Dáil with the Minister responsible under Topical Issues.

Gerry Adams said:

“I first wrote to the company on 21 September having been contacted by workers and their representatives about rumours that Authentic Food was closing.

"The company did not respond to my initial correspondence or to representations from Sinn Féin Councillors Ruairí Ó Murchú and Anne Campbell.

"Instead last Friday the company went to the High Court, a liquidator was appointed and staff were told that the company was insolvent and unable to pay wages

Deputy Adams has accused the company of treating the workforce shamefully.

"As a result, and on the cusp of Christmas", he said, "they are 'caught in a limbo'.

"Technically they are still in the employment of the company though they will not be paid a wage. They can’t get their P45 to secure alternative employment, and they can’t access social welfare.

"The Minister for Social Protection must use her discretion to ensure that workers get their social welfare payments as soon as possible.”

Concluding Deputy Adams said:

“The Minister must do everything possible to have this workforce reemployed as quickly as possible.

"She also has to take steps to prevent liquidations being used in a tactical manner for the benefit of a company and to the disadvantage of workers, their families and community."