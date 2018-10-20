Breathnach says major loss of jobs in Dundalk must act as wakeup call for Govt

Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach, has described the closure of the Authentic Food Company in Dundalk as a huge blow to the county.

It was announced yesterday that the company is to wind down operations at the plant due to “unprofitability” with the loss of up to 180 jobs.

Deputy Breathnach commented, “Firstly, my thoughts go out to the workers, their families and all those affected by this devastating news this weekend. The impact of these job losses cannot be underestimated.

“Formerly Heinz, this plant has been a feature of the local community for quite some time and when taken over by Authentic Food Co it became an important employer in north Louth. There’s little doubt that these workers are worried about facing into an uncertain future after receiving this notice.

“I am calling on the Taoiseach and the Minister for Jobs, Heather Humphreys to set up specific supports and training for these workers. It is crucial that they are given every support necessary to retrain and apply for other jobs in our local community.

“These latest losses should act as a wake-up call for this Government. Sustainable investment is urgently needed beyond the M50 – not everyone can be expected to commute to the Capital for work,” he concluded.