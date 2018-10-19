Louth senator says 'Authentic Foods have treated workers disgracefully'

Responding to the news that Authentic Foods in Dundalk is set to close, Louth Senator and Labour Employment Affairs spokesperson Ged Nash said;

“Since the rumours started some time ago that the company’s local operation was in difficulty, loyal staff have been treated with nothing but contempt and stonewalling by the firm.

It was confirmed this afternoon that the Dundalk plant is set to close. The fate of around 180 workers at the plant is not yet known.

“This news is a serious blow to the workers at the plant and to their families", Senator Nash continued.

“The company is required to notify the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation of their intention to seek collective redundancies and is obliged under the law to engage with Unite Trade Union under the terms of the relevant legislation.

“Given the shameful lack of respect shown to workers to date, I will be keeping a close eye on this situation in the coming weeks to ensure that the company’s engagement with the staff and the union is meaningful and fruitful.”

“I have discussed this issue with Unite and I am available to assist the workers and the union in every way I can I this regard", he concluded.