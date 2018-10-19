Employment
BREAKING: The Authentic Food Company confirm closure of Dundalk plant
Nik Basran, managing director of The Authentic Food Company issues statement
It has been confirmed this afternoon that The Authentic Food Company is to close its facility in Dundalk.
A statement issued to the Dundalk Democrat from Nik Basran, managing director of The Authentic Food Company, said the following:
“We have faced some serious business challenges in recent months that have been specific to this site.
“While we have worked tirelessly to meet those challenges head on and carried out a comprehensive review of the business to try to find a way to make it profitable over the long term, unfortunately, that has not been possible.
"We have therefore had no option other than to close the Dundalk facility.”
