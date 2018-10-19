BREAKING: The Authentic Food Company confirm closure of Dundalk plant

It has been confirmed this afternoon that The Authentic Food Company is to close its facility in Dundalk.

A statement issued to the Dundalk Democrat from Nik Basran, managing director of The Authentic Food Company, said the following:

“We have faced some serious business challenges in recent months that have been specific to this site.

“While we have worked tirelessly to meet those challenges head on and carried out a comprehensive review of the business to try to find a way to make it profitable over the long term, unfortunately, that has not been possible.

"We have therefore had no option other than to close the Dundalk facility.”