Jobs fears continue at The Authentic Food Company in Dundalk

Fears over the future of 180 jobs at the Authentic Food Company in Dundalk continue, following speculation that the plant will be ending operations at the end of the month.

Production at the plant did not commence this morning for a time, while workers tried to understand what the future held for their jobs.

Work has since resumed at the plant but workers are still unsure of their futures.

According to reports, staff have been informed that materials are not to be stored at the plant after October 28 2018.